SC orders to put alleged trafficker women’s name on ECL

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered to put the name of a woman Sadaf Naz, allegedly involved in trafficking of girls to Dubai, on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case filed by Mst. Khush Bakht Mirza alias Sophia Mirza against Mst. Sadaf Naz seeking cancellation of her bail.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner pleaded that her daughters were abducted and trafficked abroad. She said that she had not seen her daughters since last ten years. Accused Sadaf Naz was trying to flee abroad, she added.

The Assistant Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the court that the agency declared Sadaf Naz guilty after the investigation. He said that a letter was forwarded by the agency to bring the girls back from Dubai.

The court summoned the DG FIA and a representative of the Foreign Ministry for the next hearing and directed them to provide details of steps taken for the repatriation of the daughters of Sophia Mirza to Pakistan.

Addressing accused Sadaf Naz, Justice Qazi Amin said that if she wanted to maintain bail, she had to stay in the country.

Justice Maqbool remarked that the court could also cancel the bail of the accused woman.

He asked was the state so weak that it could not bring back girls from Dubai?

He asked why had the FIA not been able to bring the girls back yet? He further asked did Pakistan had an agreement with Dubai?

The Supreme Court ordered accused Sadaf Naz to submit her passport in the Supreme Court and also ordered to put her name in the ECL.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.