Pakistani students participate in Quill and Scroll Editorial Writing Contest

Pakistani students took part in the Quill and Scroll Editorial Writing Contest 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Eight students will be awarded Quill and Scroll Gold Charm Keys for their submissions in the First Editorial Writing Contest for Pakistani students. Lyba Mehmood (Learning Alliance), Sameeha Ashfaq (Karachi Grammar School), Maheen Asim (Learning Alliance DHA) got the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places respectively and Emaan Adeel (Karachi Grammar School) got the honorable mention in Class A (Grade 9-10)

Sara Khalid (International School of Lahore), Sereen Yusuf (TNS Beaconhouse), Anum Azhar (TNS Beaconhouse) got the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places respectively and Muhammad Yusuf Moazzam (Lahore Grammar School, Johar Town) got the honorable mention in Class B (Grade 11-13).

The contest was judged by professional American journalists including world-renowned climate journalists- American Jim Poyser and Canadian Gloria Dickie. Entries were divided into two classifications – Class A for students in 9th through 10th grades, and Class B for students in 11th,12th and 13th grades. The winning entries deftly explained how Pakistani teenagers, much like Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, could help lead the world away from climate catastrophe.

Pakistani students submitted 71 entries for the contest, and the winners are now eligible to apply for Quill and Scroll scholarships that would allow them to study journalism or take part in student media at a US college or university.

Quill and Scroll is an international high school journalism honor society that recognizes and encourages both individual and group achievements in scholastic journalism. it sponsors contests and other programs for students around the world.