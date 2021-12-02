CCOE directs to ensure maximum natural gas supply in winter

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday directed the Petroleum Division to ensure maximum supply while ensuring implementation of a demand management plan as already approved by the Cabinet.

The directions were issued in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE), held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The Petroleum Division presented the projected natural gas supply in the country for the winter. During the meeting, Petroleum Division presented different policy options for management of the gas supply side during winter 2021-22.

The meeting was informed about the efforts to enhance the natural gas supply during the meeting. The Committee also considered the summary presented by the Power Division on the implementation of CCoE decisions. It was informed in the meeting that all new renewable energy (RE) projects would participate in the open competitive bidding process to ensure the least cost procurement of renewable electricity.

The CCoE approved the summary and recommended expediting the bidding process in the meeting. The chair further directed the Power Division to inform the CCoE in the next meeting of a detailed roadmap with millstones for the establishment of RE projects, including the potential locations and details of the competitive process be presented.

The CCoE also reviewed the circular debt report October 2021 submitted by the Power Division. The committee appreciated the sustained reduction in the accumulation of circular debt. It was informed that the performance of the DISCOs was continually improving.

The sector was also adjusting to the post-COVID scenario where a collection of dues had dropped significantly. The government had been releasing budget subsidy amount as per the plan to ensure the sustainability of the sector.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance, Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Advisor to PM on Commerce & Industries, chairman OGRA, Chairman NEPRA, representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of ministries/divisions.