SC orders SHC registrar to submit details of recruitment in lower judiciary

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday instructed the Sindh High Court (SHC) registrar to submit details of recruitment in the lower judiciary for all districts of the province.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case of illegal recruitments.

Lawyer Shamsul Islam had challenged the procedure of recruitment in Sindh’s lower judiciary in the apex court.

During the proceedings, Registrar Sindh High Court Abdul Razzaq Samu appeared before the apex court.

“Why did the District Judiciary of Karachi have to recruit from other districts?” Justice Bandial’s asked the SHC registrar. “Was there no one in Karachi?”

The judge further added that the impression was that some of the recruitments in the province’s lower judiciary were based on kinship.

The SHC registrar prayed that recruitment required the approval of the provincial chief justice. Justice Ijazul Ahsan added that the recruitment process in the judiciary should be transparent and fair.

Counsel Shamsul Islam prayed that test papers for recruitment of civil judges were leaked in some districts of Sindh.

The court adjourned the case for a week.