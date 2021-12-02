IHC declares reinstatement of 68 employees as void

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the reinstatement of 68 employees of Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) following the instructions of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as illegal.

The court order said that PAC or National Assembly (NA) couldn’t use the executive power to restore employees without legislation in the House.

Earlier, Petitioners’ lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate requested the bench to send the matter to relevant board for a decision as no negative message should be gone from the court. Chief Justice Athar Minallah said this was not court of mercy instead this was court of law, adding that there was no need to send it to the board.

The court, subsequently, declared the restoration of 68 employees as null and void. The employees were restored on August 25, on the instructions of PAC.