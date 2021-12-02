SC declares MDCAT mandatory for admissions in medical colleges

The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained the Lahore High Court (LHC) order and declared Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) mandatory for admissions in medical colleges. A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar had reserved the judgment on September 27. The applicants sought permission to file the instant petition against the decision of the Lahore High Court dated 26.01.2021, reason being that the said judgment has been adopted and followed by the Islamabad High Court.













