Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 3 December 2021 is being sold for Rs. 99540 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 116100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 3 December 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 116100 Rs. 106424 Rs. 101588 Rs. 87075 per 10 Gram Rs. 99540 Rs. 91244 Rs. 87098 Rs. 74655 per Gram Gold Rs. 9954 Rs. 9124 Rs. 8710 Rs. 7466

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.