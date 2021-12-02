NCOC discusses oxygen production, distribution process

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) morning session on Thursday discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country.

The forum was briefed about COVID positivity ratio, disease prevalence, number of deaths and new admissions.

The forum discussed in detail, the city-wise Covid-19 vaccination process across the country and the forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime.

District wise vaccination targets were reviewed and all-out efforts are being made to engage provinces to achieve the set vaccination targets. The forum also discussed the total number of vaccine administration, procurement and balance of vaccine.

NCOC stressed upon the provinces to speed up the vaccination process amid rising trend of Omicron variant across the globe as vaccination is the only way to prevent the spread of new Covid variant.

The forum also discussed the current status of oxygen production and distribution process across the country.

NCOC suggested installation of oxygen plants in various parts of country with special focus on far flung areas which have logistic issues.