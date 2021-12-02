Farrukh credits KP govt for Peshawar BRT mention in sustainable transport awards

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that due to special efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit System has been mentioned for the best sustainable transport award in the world.

In a tweet, he said that he would give special credit to the government of KP for this achievement.

KPK حکومت کو خاص کریڈٹ دینا چاہتا ہوں جن کی خصوصی محنت کے باعث پشاور BRT کو عالمی سطح پر بہترین پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ ایوارڈ کے لئے mention کیا گیا ہے۔ پشاور BRT نے ایک جدید نظام کے ذریعے لوگوں کی آمدورفت کے لئے بہترین سہولیات فراہم کی ہے۔

He said that Peshawar BRT has provided the best facilities for the transportation of people through a modern system.