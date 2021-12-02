Daily Times

Thursday, December 02, 2021


Farrukh credits KP govt for Peshawar BRT mention in sustainable transport awards

APP

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that due to special efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit System has been mentioned for the best sustainable transport award in the world.

In a tweet, he said that he would give special credit to the government of KP for this achievement.

He said that Peshawar BRT has provided the best facilities for the transportation of people through a modern system.

