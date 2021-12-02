Cold wave may grip Karachi in next few days

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast that severe cold conditions are likely to grip Karachi in the next few days.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz said that light rain is expected in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 5 and 6 while snowfall is predicted in hilly areas of the country during the two days.

Talking about the upcoming cold wave in Karachi, the met official said that mercury may drop to 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next few days in the metropolis.

As per the daily weather forecast issued by the PMD, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today.

However, smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night hours.