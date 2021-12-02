Mr Beast’s squid game recreation has more views than actual Netflix show

US based YouTuber MrBeast’s video remake of the most popular Netflix TV show Squid Game surpassed the original’s opening month viewership in its first five days.

Squid Game secured Netflix’s title of biggest launch in history with 111 million viewers in its first month. But MrBeast’s video $456,000 Squid Game In Real Life! is already over 111 million views in its first five days since 24 November.

42,000,000 views in a day 😮 I remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao. I’m literally living the life 13 year old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/md8E5dCSY3 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 25, 2021

MrBeast wrote on Twitter: “42,000,000 views in a day. I remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao.

“I’m literally living the life 13-year-old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful.”