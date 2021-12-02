Pakistan High Commission issues visas to 136 Hindu pilgrims

Pakistan High Commission in India has issued visas to 136 Hindu pilgrims for visit to their religious sites in the country.

A large number of pilgrims from the neighboring country is expected to visit Pakistan to participate in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib.

The celebrations will be held at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh’s Ghotki from Dec 4 to 15.

Shadani Darbar, founded by Sant Shadaram Sahib in 1786, is a sacred place for Hindu devotees across the globe.

“Issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu & Sikh pilgrims is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines,” the high commission said in a statement.

“It’s also reflective of Pakistan’s respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony.”

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued around 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims to participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary celebrations in Kartarpur last month.