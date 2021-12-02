Opposition rejects in-camera session on national security

On Thursday, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has decided to boycott the next in-camera National Security Committee huddle which was agreed by other parties in a steering committee meeting of the opposition parties, Daily Times reported.

The joint opposition after meeting yesterday decided that the opposition would boycott the in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be informed by the National Security Advisor Moeed Yousaf on December 6, 2021.

The united opposition said that all parties have always considered it their responsibility to display a thoughtful national attitude towards matters of public importance pertaining to constitution, law and national security.

For this very reason, the opposition parties not only participated in all the national security briefings but also gave their suggestions even though the Leader of the House always remained absent and showed his indifference to these security briefings, it added.