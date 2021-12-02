100-Index sheds 1,936 points, PSX bleeds

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a bearish trend on Thursday, with the benchmark index losing 1,936 points during the trade.

According to statistics, the KSE 100-index is currently trading at 43,433 points after dropping almost 1,900 points in early trading.

In early activity in the interbank currency market, the Pakistani rupee, on the other hand, extended gains against the US dollar.

According to foreign currency dealers, the local unit appreciated by three paisas to Rs175.45 against the greenback. The rupee had finished at Rs175.48 after gaining 24 paisas against the dollar in the interbank market the other day.

In the open market, however, the US dollar is trading at Rs176.50 against the rupee.