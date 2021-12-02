Pakistani UN peacemaker martyred in Central African Republic, confirms ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday confirmed martyrdom of a Pakistani soldier while serving in a United Nations’ (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media wing issued a statement saying that the soldier, Hawaldar Shafiq, was laid to rest with full military honours at his funeral held in Mian Chunnu, Pakistan.

The ISPR revealed that the martyred soldier joined the UN peacekeeping mission in February 2021 and is survived by his wife and three sons.

The ISPR said 162 soldiers have been martyred so far while serving in the UN’s peacekeeping missions.