Saudi govt releases vaccinated Umrah pilgrims from quarantine compulsion

Saudi Arabia has relaxed the rules for pilgrims by releasing vaccinated visitors from quarantine compulsion.

Moreover, the Saudi Arabia government has also made a big announcement for pilgrims to issue them the Umrah visa for 30 days now.

As per the announcement, Umrah pilgrims who have inoculated both doses of the approved vaccines will be excepted from the condition of quarantine.

The Saudi Arab’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the pilgrims will now be able to reach Makkah directly and perform Umrah.

Furthermore, Umrah pilgrims over the age of 18 will be issued Umrah visas in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Saudi Ministry of Health.