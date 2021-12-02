PML-N may replicate TLP protest model if govt forces using EVMs: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah says that two protest models are under party’s consideration in order to defy the government’s insistence on deploying electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections.

Rana Sanaullah said that one opinion is to continue recording protests in and outside Parliament, while the second is to replicate TLP protest model.

The PML-N Punjab president continued saying that if the government tried to force elections through the EVMs, the party would be left with no option but to follow the TLP model of protests.

He said the incumbent government does not even have an idea of the dynamics of the polling stations and if EVMs were used, the 2023 elections would turn controversial even before they are held.