Sanam Saeed praises artists for enhancing Indo-Pak cultural bonds

Sanam Saeed praised efforts by artists in not letting politics come in strengthening process of bonds between Pakistan and India.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress, who is gearing up to win hearts with her digital debut with upcoming show, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, talked with an Indian news agency, PTI via a zoom interview.

“When it comes to art, we kind of shed ourselves of all politics, of all kind of barriers and obstacles, good work is good work. When artists collaborate, they just want to work with good writers, actors, directors”, the Bachaana actress said during the conversation.

“It’s unfortunate when things come in the way of bridging the gap. But there’s always hope and we always look forward. There always was a glorious past and there will be a glorious future and we will always find a way somehow or the other,” she added.

The London-born actress will also be joined by Sarwat Gilani, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Sheheryar Munawar, and others for the upcoming project.

The project is directed by a British-Indian filmmaker, Meenu Gaur, the show is lined up to launch on December 10.