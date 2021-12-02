Pakistan, Russia pledge to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, in Moscow leading a six-member delegation.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow maintained that the NSA had been invited by his Russian counterpart to hold the delegation-level talks.

The meeting focused on matters related to bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia, as well as international relations and the region’s emerging situation.

In the bilateral domain, matters of mutual interest including cooperation in economic, energy, defence, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and information and cyber security came under discussion.

Both the countries also deliberated on the current situation of Afghanistan at length and pledged to support all efforts to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan, confirmed the press release.

The two expressed serious concern over the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and urged the need for practical steps by the international community to avert the impending situation, stated the media release.

Dr Mooed and Nikolai Patrushev expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of their bilateral relations and agreed to remain engaged on all matters of mutual importance.