Amid Omicron threat, NCOC approves booster jabs

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved the administration of Covid-19 vaccine’s booster jab for people grouped into three categories amid the threats of an outbreak of Omicron.

A meeting of the NCOC, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and NCOC chief Asad Umar, announced to launch a special vaccination drive in the country. The forum decided to inoculate healthcare workers, individuals above the age of 50 and those having a weak immune system with the booster shots during the special drive. The individuals who have completed six months of vaccination will also be given a booster jab.

Moreover, the meeting was briefed about the coronavirus outbreak, casualties and new patients brought to the hospitals. It was stated that 40 vaccination centres have been set up across the country. All the concerned authorities and provinces were directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy. The NCOC said that the vaccination teams will remain present at public places to ensure the vaccination of each and every individual. “People will be vaccinated on the spot if found unvaccinated,” it said. The forum instructed the provincial representatives to focus on the spread of the new variant.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had on Tuesday said that no case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Pakistan. “We cannot control the Omicron variant from coming to Pakistan, but we can control its impact by ramping up the immunisation process,” the health minister said. “Our priority is those who have not been vaccinated at all.”