Kazam Khan elected CPNE President

The Standing Committee of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has elected Group Editor Daily Times Kazam Khan as President.

The standing committee met in Lahore. Group Editor Express News Ayaz Khan was elected Senior Vice President. Yousuf Nizami was elected Deputy Secretary General while Amir Mahmood Secretary General.

The meeting decided to oppose the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) at all forums. The Council strongly condemned unjust distribution of advertisements and raids on the printing presses and demanded immediate clearance of newspaper arrears. A resolution was also passed demanding accountability of some officers of the Information Department for their misconduct.