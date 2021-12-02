Governor briefs UK MPs on Pak role for Afghan peace

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar met with more than 25 British members of Parliament and House of Lords. Members of British Parliament praised Pakistan’s role in bringing peace in the entire region including Afghanistan. They also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details issued from the Governor House Lahore, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar during his visit to United Kingdom met with Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade, Mr Miles, Member of British Parliament Mark Logan, James Davies, Saqib Bhatti, Tony Llyod, State Minister London, Paul Scully, Granet Davies, Paul Busto, Steven Klenk, Dinkin Smith, MP Afzal Khan, Jenny Chilton, Lord Zamir Chaudhry, Lord Dennis Tunni, Lord Tariq, Lord Wajid Khan, Lord Mccoye, Lord Noshina Mubarak, Lord Zahida Manzoor, Lord Jitesh Gadhia and many other members of parliament and Lords including British Secretary for State Education Nadeem Zahawi. They discussed Pak-UK relations, the current situation in Afghanistan and the region, and the Kashmir issue.

During the meetings, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar briefed the members of Parliament and Lords about the steps being taken by the Government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring peace in Afghanistan, to which all the members appreciated. During meetings, ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir and the atrocities of the Indian government on the Indian Muslims were discussed and Governor Punjab urged the UK government to play its part in curbing the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.