What went into making Maria Sharapova’s outfit

Climate change is a glaring reality and the fashion world has not remained untouched by it. As such, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts are now constantly trying to make conscious choices and Maria Sharapova is one of them.

The ace tennis player recently attended the British Fashion Council Awards in an Iris van Herpen ensemble and looked absolutely gorgeous. But the ‘Mimesis’ dress was no ordinary creation. Taking to Instagram, Maria shared details about the eco-friendly dress and we are bowled over!

“One year in the making, with fabric sourced from hundreds of recycled @evianwater bottles, 800+ hours of hand work by @irisvanherpen & team. Incredible to see the hard work come alive!!” she captioned the post.

The gorgeous outfit hugged the Russian tennis star’s svelte frame gracefully. Iris van Herpen also took to the photo sharing app to talk of their collaboration with Maria. “Divine @MariaSharapova in IVH upcycled custom look during yesterday’s British Fashion Awards. Her custom look is eco-friendly, created with 72 percent of recycled Evian plastic bottles that weren’t up to recycling standards. The upcycled yarn is woven with 28 percent organic silk.”

The designer added that through collaboration and developing innovative upcycled materials, “we hope to inspire for positive change and to shift minds that Couture can be a source of transformation and creativity, elevating today’s viewpoint of dressing and expressing.”

The Dutch designer is widely known for her unique designs which are a touch away from traditional haute couture pieces. Herpen recently also turned towards sustainable and eco-friendly designs.

Sharapova’s outfit was one of its kind, inspired by oceanic themes. The dress was covered in reflective laser-cut petals, all made from recycled bottles, which were then stitched onto gossamer light silk.

Sharapova’s nod towards conscious fashion did not unnoticed; what do you think about this look?