Haris Rauf says he would like to date Maya

Pakistani right-arm pacer Harif Rauf, in a recent interview, has revealed the name of the actress he wants to take out for a dinner date.

A video clip of a Haris Rauf interview is doing the rounds on the internet in which the bowler reveals which actress he would like to go on a dinner date with.

The choices given to the right-arm pacer were Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Mawra Hocane.

“Who, again?” asked a visibly confused Haris.

When the interviewer repeated the name, he shook his head. “I don’t want to go to dinner with any of them,” he replied.

When asked which actress he would like to take out for a dinner date, Haris replied: “I would like to go to dinner with Maya Ali.”

The pacer was asked in which country he would prefer to have the dinner date with her.

“No other country shountry, Pakistan is the best,” he responded. “Which other country is better than Pakistan?”

Haris Rauf is currently in Bangladesh where he is playing the three-match T20 series against the hosts.

He won laurels for his performance in the T20 World Cup where Rauf bowled economically and took wickets as well.

His four wickets against a formidable New Zealand side helped Pakistan register their second consecutive victory against in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.