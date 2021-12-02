Syra Yousuf opens up about raising Nooreh Shehroz

Actor Syra Yousuf said that she and her former husband Shehroz Sabzwari are making sure that her daughter Nooreh Shehroz is loved by both families.

She made the statement during an interview with FUCHSIA magazine.

Syra Yousuf, who is currently seen in the superhit serial Sinf-e-Aahan as Arzoo Daniel, said that Shehroz Sabzwari and his immediate family are involved in the seven-year-old’s upbringing.

“Shehroz and I, we make sure that we co-parent Nooreh so the other parent is never absent,” she said. “He is very much involved, his parents, Nooreh’s grandparents are very much involved.

“I have that support so I don’t think that I feel the challenges of a single mother.”

The two tied the knot back in 2012 before separating in 2019. They finalised their divorce in 2020 and Shehroz Sabzwari went on to marry married model Sadaf Kanwal.

Earlier, he had unequivocally credited his ex-wife for the good brought up of their daughter.

“Yeh Syra ki hi tarbiyat hai,” he said, adding, “I just enjoy with Nooreh, how can I raise her… When she’s a bit older and able to understand me, that’s when a father’s training will be involved.

She added: “Right now, she even sleeps with her mother, so her daily routine and her brought-up, the whole credit for it goes to Syra!”

Shehroz’s current wife and Nooreh’s step-mother, model Sadaf Kanwal had shared that she has a great equation with Nooreh, who is the only person allowed to touch her makeup stash as well.