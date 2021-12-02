Exploring diverse flavours of Pakistan, fine dining restaurant opens at Pakistan Pavilion

Dawat brings the best of Pakistani cuisine to a scenic rooftop set up at the iconic Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The fine-dining restaurant, which opened doors to the public on November 23, aims to showcase diverse flavours from Pakistan, taking diners on journeys around the country in a tantalising menu of boundary-pushing cuisine.

Dawat is translated to meaning a ‘celebration feast’ highlighting the restaurant’s luxe set up and offerings. With a myriad of dishes inspired by the country’s rich history, almost evoking a sense of regality to the experience, Dawat’s menu has been prepared by the best chefs from across the country.

While Dawat provides an immersive journey into Pakistani cuisine at its beautiful rooftop location, the sharing-style menu for the restaurant has been curated in partnership with Erth, Abu Dhabi’s treasured destination of Emirati hospitality, cuisine and recreation.

The Pakistan Pavilion and Erth also have a partnership in the Dhaaba restaurant, which is located on the ground floor. Dhaaba, which means “a roadside food stall”, has been serving the guests in a friendly and warm atmosphere since October 1.

Rizwan Tariq, Director General of the Pakistan Pavilion, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Erth and present two wonderful culinary destinations at the Pakistan Pavilion. The nature of Pakistani hospitality has inspired the dishes to give epicureans a culinary adventure of a kind.”

The menu is rich with exciting dishes, which have been inspired by the diverse food and flavours of Pakistan, most of the hidden treasures remain relatively unexplored. The team has worked extremely hard to bring this vision to life at the rooftop at the Pavilion.

Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO of Erth, said: “The sharing of food and drink is an intrinsic part of both the Emirati and Pakistani culture. It is our pleasure to collaborate with the Pakistan Pavilion and launch two incredible culinary journeys at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

“Pakistan and the UAE have always enjoyed a strong relationship, and I’m confident that every guest at Dhaaba and Dawat will appreciate the delicious cuisine on offer and have a memorable experience”, she added.

The trained chefs, with several years of culinary experience, have curated an opulent menu of imperial cuisine keeping in mind the motto of Pakistan Pavilion for Expo 2020 – which is to inform, inspire and ignite conversation to leave a lasting impact, introducing to masses its richly layered history, culture, and traditions through food.

The restaurant will have a seating capacity of 50 guests. Keeping true to the amazing façade of the Pakistan Pavilion, the restaurant is also built to engage visitors inside and discover its hidden treasures. The aim is to shine a light on Pakistan as an opportunity that’s not to be missed!

The exquisite menu offers the most delicious dishes. These include Mulligatawny Soup, Chicken Handi, Lahori Fried Fish, Beef Nihari, Mutton Karahi, Chappal Kebab and Biryani.

The perfect sweet salvation, the desserts served are indeed a delight. Chef favourites are Hot Gulab Jamun – dough balls browned to perfection and soaked in rich, flavoursome sugar syrup and Mughlai Kheer – the sweet, silky, smooth pudding prepared with rice flour, sugar, milk, and aromatic flavours.

It’s an exciting time for foodies this Fall, with tantalising new venues popping up everywhere at the Expo, this weather will make this rooftop restaurant a favourite.

An unforgettable dining experience awaits at ‘Dawat’.