Exports grow 33pc to over $2.9b in November

Pakistan’s exports in November surpassed the target $2.6 billion set by the government for the month to the historic monthly high of $2.903 billion. Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Trade Razak Dawood said this in a tweet on Wednesday. He said that Pakistan’s exports during November reached the historic monthly high of $2.903 billion, up by 33 percent compared to $2.174 billion in the same month last year. The exports in the first five months of the current financial year, also surpassed the target of $12.2 billion set by the government, recording an increase of 27 per cent to reach $12.365 billion, compared to $9.747 billion during the same period last year. Pakistan’s exports in the previous month of 2021 grew 17.5 percent to $2.471 billion, compared with $2.104 billion in October 2020. For the period July-October 2021, exports grew 25 per cent to $9.468 billion, compared with $7.576 billion during July-October 2020. The target for July-October 2021 was $9.6 billion.













