Global air traffic recovery to continue in 2022 but risk remains: Fitch

The slow rebound in international traffic and constrained business travel are impeding the recovery in global air traffic, causing global revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) to be lower than we originally expected, said Fitch Ratings on Wednesday. “We have revised our 2021 and 2022 global RPK forecasts downward, but increasing rates of vaccination, more coronavirus treatment options and easing border restrictions across more countries will support an accelerating pace of recovery through 2022 and into 2023, with a return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024,” said Fitch Ratings. According to the rating agency, “We expect adoption of endemic-style approaches to living with the virus, pent-up demand, global economic growth and supportive governmental travel policies to push air traffic back toward pre-pandemic levels over the next two years.” However, new, highly contagious variants, such as Omicron.













