Haier inaugurates Electronics World in Peshawar

Haier Pakistan is present nationwide to provide the bests solutions to its customers. Haier is making its mark all over the country and continues its support of its customers. Haier’s Network of showrooms and dealerships is perhaps the strongest of any other brand. Haier Pakistan brings good news to the people of Peshawar by opening Electronics World. Haier Pakistan is here in Peshawar to provide the best experience of home appliances for its customers at Electronics World.

Electronics World was inaugurated by Mr. Saeed Umer Awan Haier Regional Sales Manager with other senior official staff member on 29th November 2021. The ribbon cutting was held with zest and the teams congratulated each other’s and the officials had a tour of the shop. A great number of people attended the inauguration. They were amazed to see the Haier entire range of products at the store. The salesmen and dealers on the floor guided about their products provided them with the silent features of their products and also catered to their queries made them more interested towards the products.

Haier has been a brand that took market by storm with its latest technologies in its products in every category of home appliance. Electronic World can be best described as a single stop solution for home appliances, like Haier Air Conditioners, Haier Refrigerators, Haier Smart 4K LED TV, Haier Washing Machines and much more.