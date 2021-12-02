BIMA Mobile Pakistan appoints Dr. Hina Ghole as new Chief Medical Officer

The management of BIMA has appointed Dr. Hina Ghole as the new Chief Medical Officer in Pakistan. Dr. Hina Ghole has over a decade of experience as a Primary Healthcare Physician with profound knowledge in Healthcare Quality & Patient Safety.

“With Dr. Hina’s extensive experience in tele health, we are delighted to welcome her to the BIMA family and believe that her rich diversity and history of work lends itself to BIMA’s vision for the future. Dr Hina’s last appointment at Sehat Kahani lead to some pivotal steps in standardizing quality healthcare services in the county. I wish her all the best in her new role” said Murtaza Khalil Hassan, CEO BIMA Mobile Pakistan.

Prior to BIMA Pakistan, Dr. Hina Ghole was part of Sehat Kahani (one of the leading digital tele health start-ups in Pakistan) where she played a crucial role in developing telemedicine policies and processes for standardizing quality healthcare provision, which was recognized by PMDC & Ministry of Health.

On the occasion of her appointment, Dr. Hina said “I’m honoured to assume this new role and have great respect for the work BIMA has done so far in the country. There are millions of Pakistanis who do not have access to affordable quality health and insurance services in the country, so there is a huge potential for growth for BIMA Pakistan. I look forward to working closely with the BIMA family to continue the expansion of healthcare in untapped segments of our country”.

Dr. Hina Ghole has done her specialization in Family Medicine from The Aga Khan University Hospital, acquired MRCGP International from The Royal College of General Physician, and MCPS (Gold Medalist) from College of Physicians & Surgeons of Pakistan.