Ufone 4G KP Football Cup enters sensational Super-8 round

PESHAWAR: Following the successful completion of Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup 2021 in Quetta, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leg of the tournament has also reached the sensational Super-8 round. The winner of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leg of the tournament will meet Balochistan edition winner Muslim Club Chaman in a Super Final match in Peshawar on December 12.After the completion of the eliminator round, DFA Charsadda, DFA Abbottabad, Aatish Tank, DFA Chitral, DFA Karak, DFA Mardan, DFA Bannu and Waziristan Combined have qualified for the Super-8 level, which will be played on Dec 7 and 8, two matches a day. All the Super-8 and semifinals will be played at the iconic Tehmas Khan Stadium in Peshawar. On December 7, DFA Charsadda will face DFA Abbottabad while DFA Tank will play DFA Chitral. The next day, DFA Karak will fight it out against DFA Mardan while DFA Bannu will be pitted against Waziristan Combined.

The semifinals will follow on December 10 at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar, for the coveted slot in the finals at 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM respectively. The final will be played on December 11 at 5:30 PM at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium. The winners of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa title will then face Muslim Club Chaman, the winners of Balochistan leg of the tournament to decide the ultimate champion of the Ufone 4G Football Cup 2021 in the Super Final at 5:30 PM on December 12. The semifinals, final and Super Final will be broadcasted live from PTV Sports and social media channels of Ufone 4G. The Ufone 4G Football Cup is a unique sports event that empowers youth by helping marry talent with opportunity.