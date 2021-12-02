Efforts being made to end mistrust between people and police: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that duty of police officers and personnel to protect life and property of people is not a job but a service and sacred obligation. He said that police should enhance their performance and eliminate mistrust between police and public with their diligent and courteous behavior. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that all the officials of force performing their duties in the field are our assets and we will continue to take all possible steps to increase their capacity and provision of modern resources.

IG Punjab said that when I see an official involved in crime or illegal activity, my heart hurts. He said that no officer or official who spoiled dignity of department would be allowed to remain a part of force. He further said that negative elements which have brought disrepute to force must be immediately removed as the entire force and department have to face criticism by activities of these few elements.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the best welfare and modern professional training of police force as per modern requirements is my top priority for which all possible steps will be taken with efficient use of available resources. He directed that refresher courses on anti-riots should be conducted to enhance capacity of officials of Police Constabulary and there should be no shortage in providing modern resources, advanced vocational training and other facilities to the Anti-Riot personnel. He gave these instructions while addressing the officers and officials during his visit to Punjab Constabulary Headquarters, Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, today.

On his arrival at Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad, a well-armed contingent of police saluted IG Punjab, after which IG Punjab reviewed practical exercises of trainees to deal with protests and miscreants. Commandant Punjab Constabulary, briefed IG Punjab on various sections and matters of PC Headquarters.

IG Punjab directed to impart best professional training to trainees in order to counter policing challenges. He said that policy of f reward and punishment under Internal accountability should be continued. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that officers and officials who are doing a good job are real heroes of department who will be encouraged at every level. He further said that supervisory officers should ensure all possible steps under personal supervision for morale building and best welfare of the force. IG Punjab also encouraged the officials who performed training exercises.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that security of sensitive places, CPEC projects, consulate offices and other important government offices across the province is primary responsibility of Security Special Protection Unit (SPU) and personnel of SPU are performing their duties with full dedication. He further said that in order to check quality of security arrangements of SPU, mock exercise sessions are conducted from time to time with the aim of improving security arrangements of SPU so that any uncertainty or emergency situation may be dealt with.

In this regard, on the direction of IG Punjab, a mock exercise was conducted at Central Police Office to check security arrangements in which Special Protection Unit (SPU), Elite, Quick Response Force and other personnel participated.

In mock exercise, Special Protection Unit personnel played role of leading force and performed their duties as per the SOPs issued.

Additional Director Security, SPU, Deputy Director Security SPU and other officers were present at this occasion.