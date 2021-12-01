Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE)

A session of the standing Committee of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors(CPNE) held in Lahore. Group Editor of the Daily Times Newspaper Kazam Khan has been elected as the president of CPNE, whereas, group editor Ayaz Khan of express newspaper has been elected as the senior Vice-president. Similarly, Yousaf Nizami and Amir Mehmood have been elected as Deputy Secretary General and Secretary General of CPNE.

The resolution of PMDA’s protests on different forums is approved. Moreover, unjust distribution of advertisements and raids on multiple printing press have been harshly criticized.

Furthermore, the demand of paying the arrears of newspapers has been put forward. The resolution for accountability of the indecent behavior of some officers from the Information Department has also been approved.