On Wednesday, Dacoits held hostage a member of the Dolphin Force and snatched all valuables as he was going home after performing his duty, Daily Times reported.

Five dacoits stopped and looted officer Sharjeel who was heading home to Kasur. They held him hostage at Sooye Aasal area, took CD70 motorcycle, Rs19,000 cash and a mobile phone from him.

The police have registered FIR two days after the incident and no culprit has been arrested so far.