Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, December 01, 2021


PM Imran Khan meets differently-abled artist

Web Desk

 

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan granted wish of a differently-abled artist, Umar Jarral, by paying him a personal visit and accepting a hand-painted image of himself.

Umar Jarral, a Lahore-based differently-abled artist, suffers from cerebral palsy. He painted a portrait of Prime Minister Imran Khan and intended to give it to him personally.

 

After a tweet went viral, the Focal Person To Prime Minister Dr Arslan Khalid arranged the meetup where the prime minister met Jarral, praised his work, and wished him the best for future.

 

 

 

 

