CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed till mid-Feb starting today

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) confirms that CNG stations across Sindh will close from today (Wednesday) till February 15, 2021.

The decision to close CNG stations was considered to meet the gap between demand and supply of the commodity and to meet the gas requirements of domestic consumers across the province, clarified the SSGC.

Gas load shedding, sometimes spanning 18 hours in various cities of the country, have made life difficult for the common man in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hold a hearing today on Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s request to hike gas prices by 150%.