Anoushey schools colleague to avoid getting ‘intimate’ during events

Pakistani Actor and VJ Anoushey Ashraf wants her co-stars to understand the meaning of ‘personal space.’

Asnoushay turned to her Twitter on Monday to ‘rant’ about all those people who do not respect her boundaries and engage in unnecessary physical contact.

“Just because we worked well on a project together doesn’t mean I’m now ‘babe’ and you can hold me by the waist to take selfies at events. We’re colleagues, NOT friends. Know the difference. Understand the concept of personal space. #rant,” tweeted Ashraf.

The actor’s fans instantly validated her views in the comment section.