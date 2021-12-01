In Intra-Day Trading, Pakistani Rupee recovers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee recouped some losses against the United States (US) dollar in intra-day trading in the interbank currency market on Tuesday.

According to foreign currency dealers, the local unit appreciated by 72 paisa to Rs175 against the greenback.

After gaining 0.48 paisa versus the dollar in the interbank market the other day, the rupee concluded at Rs175.72.

The Pakistani rupee recovered when the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) agreed to accept $3 billion from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) to replenish the country’s depleted foreign exchange reserves.

“Under this deposit agreement, SFD shall place a deposit of $3 billion with SBP. The deposit amount under the agreement shall become part of SBP’s Foreign Exchange Reserves,” the central bank had said on Monday.

A $1.2 billion oil loan facility is part of the Saudi assistance package. It was agreed upon during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.