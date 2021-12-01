Twitter updates policy bans user from posting pictures without their consent

In a recent update from Twitter, the social media app has banned users from posting pictures of people without their consent.

Twitter has already banned users from sharing some other person’s personal information without approval, such as address or location, identity documents, non-public contact information, financial information, or any data. But this photo rule update makes Twitter’s anti-harassment and anti-doxxing policy stronger.

This doesn’t mean that Twitter will require consent from all individuals in a photo or video before it’s posted. But if the person depicted wants the media taken down, Twitter will take it down.

“Our existing policies and Twitter rules cover explicit instances of abusive behaviour. This update will allow us to take action on media that is shared without any explicit abusive content, provided it’s posted without the consent of the person depicted,” the Twitter blog post reads.

Beginning today, we will not allow the sharing of private media, such as images or videos of private individuals without their consent. Publishing people’s private info is also prohibited under the policy, as is threatening or incentivizing others to do so — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety)

This policy is not applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying Tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse.