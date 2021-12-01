Guests continue devouring food in India even as marriage hall was on fire

A video is going viral showing guests devouring food from Ansari Marriage Hall in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district even as marriage hall caught fire late on Sunday night.

The video shows how people are enjoying their dinner and chit-chatting with one another at the marriage reception even after noticing the fire that broke out in the same compound.

The caption along with the video said, “Even as fire-ravaged Ansari Marriage ground in Bhiwandi last night, people seem to have enjoyed their dinner in a marriages reception held in the same compound.”

While some thought this was quite insensitive, many people on the internet were in splits after noticing the priorities these guests had.