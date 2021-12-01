Sindh Bar Council secretary killed in Karachi

On Wednesday morning, a prominent lawyer was killed in Karachi as he was going to drop his children at school, Daily Times reported.

Unknown gunman opened fires on the lawyer as he was driving his black car in Block 13 of Gulistan Johar.

Police later recognized the deceased as Advocate Irfan Ali Mehar, Secretary Sinch Bar Council. They said they were trying to find out the reason behind the murder.

In reaction, the Karachi Bar Council has denounced the murder of Irfan Ali Mehar and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.