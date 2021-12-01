Dense fog disrupts traffic movement on motorways and highways

On Wednesday(today), the dense fog covered the plain areas of Pakistan. The heavy fog caused hinderance for the traffic movement on a number of motorways and highways.

The motorways have been shut down for the traffic till the time fog clears.

Motorway M2 between Lahore and Sheikhupura, Multan-to-Khanewal Motorway and Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Samundri have been closed down for traffic as the visibility dropped to very low due to the thick fog.

The flow of traffic on highways has also been disturbed by the heavy fog which left a number of people worried.