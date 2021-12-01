Ayesha Chundrigar calls for end of zoo culture and dog culling

It is a well-known fact that the protection of animal life is necessary for our ecosystem to prosper. Many countries have tried their best to abide by this understanding and continuously aim to protect the rights of animals as they are an essential part of our planet. However, animals in Pakistan are still treated with cruelty. Thus, Ayesha Chundrigar and ACF Animal Rescue continue to fight against these disparities. Pertaining to the recent incident at Karachi Zoo and dog culling, Chundrigar put her best foot forward to bring justice to animals in the country once again.

Recently the CEO of ACF Animal Rescue wrote an open letter to the CBC (Cantonment Board Clifton) pleading with them to stop killing street dogs who are collared and vaccinated. Since Karachi is still one of the cities where stray dogs are shot dead despite being neutered, Chundrigar decided to address the authorities directly once again stating that TNVR is the only way forward for dog population control. Still, several videos of lined-up dead canines across the city circulate on social media as dog culling continues. In a recent post on the ACF Animal Rescue page, she stated, “We have had multiple meetings with those in charge every single time there’s a change in command. We are willing to tackle every issue or complaint about dogs that come your way. We have been doing that for almost a year now with no issues.

But yet, you choose to kill collared, vaccinated and neutered dogs. We have proven to you time and again with facts from all around the world that TNVR is the only way forward to control the dog population. We sit in your office and are polite and kind and explain what we do with evidence to back it up. We are not like the others who insult and attack. We are respectful and well-mannered, holding our breath, hearing our own hearts pound against our rib cage as those around you proudly talk about how many dogs they’ve killed and laugh and mock us and our work. We even try making nice with them, much to our dismay and use our limited funds to carry out a civic duty single-handedly in one of the biggest cities in the world. We are not just talkers that rail against the system. We are doers who work within the system to do the right thing in the right way. We know you know what we do is the only way forward but then we get to see this.” Furthermore, Ayesha Chundrigar addressed the recent incident at Karachi Zoo, where news broke about animals not being fed properly with a picture of a malnourished lion that made waves over the internet. Although some may consider those to be false claims, the message out of this whole controversy just goes to show how zoo culture will never be appropriate because it is the most archaic way of understanding animals. Helping people recognize these facts, Ayesha Chundrigar met with Nasir Shah, Minister for Local government to address these matters. She requested for all animals in zoos to be moved to sanctuaries abroad or that our government create the necessary infrastructure and build sanctuaries here so that animals can run wild and free as nature intended. Since zoos are notorious for the mistreatment of animals worldwide this would be the only way forward to ensure animal safety.

Ayesha Chundrigar raises her voice for animal rights once again and inspires others to do the same with her persistence. Here’s to hoping we see a better future for both wildlife and street animals across the country. It is the only way we can be assured that we are living in a truly humane society.