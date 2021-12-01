Kimpton Charlotte Square hotel in Edinburgh has a ‘golden age of travel’ ambience

There’s a touch of theatricality to Kimpton Charlotte Square, which sits on the fringe of Edinburgh’s historic New Town. A block north of Princes Street, overlooking an elegant garden square, the interconnected Georgian townhouses are right in the heart of the capital yet manage to feel tucked away. Stacks of leather suitcases and wicker umbrella stands lend a golden-age-of-travel feel to the entrance that permeates beyond in the Moroccan-themed library with its jewel-coloured fringed velvet chairs, low tables and fireplaces decked with lanterns and African jugs. Bedrooms are all muted wood panelling and cream walls hung with an eclectic mix of artwork, sumptuous cushion-festooned beds, industrial-style desks, tartan throws and button-back chairs. The devil is in the quirky details: red, old-fashioned bedside telephones and enamel ‘tuck boxes’ with Scottish treats are positioned alongside tea and coffee. Draw the heavy velvet curtains to reveal views of the gardens. Step outside and see Edinburgh’s historic castle.













