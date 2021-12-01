TRNC keen to start trade with Pakistan: envoy

Dilsad Senol, Chief of Mission, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Pakistan, has said that the TRNC is keen to promote trade relations with Pakistan that would benefit the people and economies of both countries.

She said this while addressing the business community during her visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said a statement issued on Tuesday. Dilsad Senol said that there is no formal trade between TRNC and Pakistan and it is time that both should focus on starting bilateral trade. She identified agriculture, construction,

tourism, education, dairy sector and citrus as potential areas of cooperation for Pakistan with TRNC. She said that TRNC is importing most of the construction material and it is a good opportunity for Pakistan to export its construction material to TRNC, besides exporting many other products. She said that TRNC has developed better infrastructure with qualified labour and is offering good incentives to foreign investors.

She urged that Pakistani investors should tap TRNC’s market for investment. She said that 20 universities are operating in TRNC and over 3,000 Pakistani students are getting education in these universities. She said that common culture and religion also provide good scope to Pakistan and TRNC for promoting business relations.