Over 250 points lost at KSE-100

As of Tuesday afternoon, the KSE-100 Index had fallen to a new low of 258 points, while volume and value had risen from the previous session’s low.

The benchmark index reached an intra-day high of 45,757.60 points after accumulating 427.55 points. However, the index was unable to maintain its gains in the second half of the session and fell to the day’s low of 44,727.96.

On Tuesday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 257.67 points, or 0.57 percent, to settle at 45,072.38 points. During the course of the month, the index fell by 1,112 points, or 2.4pc. Policy rate increases, an alarming current account imbalance, and net foreign selling fuelled the pessimism. An alarming current account deficit of $5.1 billion in 4MFY22, net foreign selling as the country reclassified from Emerging to Frontier Market, greater than expected inflation and PKR depreciation all contributed to the negative attitudes that prevailed. “No longer relevant are the reasons that affected the NYSE in November. From here on out, the MSCI flows will not be as aggressive as they were in the past, and they may convert into net foreign purchases in the future “According to a knowledgeable person.

Muzzammil Aslam, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance, indicated that the $3 billion Saudi deposit would be deposited into Pakistan’s foreign reserves this week or next week. Fungicides (223.29 points) and food and personal care items dragged the benchmark index down on Tuesday (293.21 points) (51.55 points).

On Monday, volume on the all-share index was 268.24 million; on Tuesday, it was 411.46 million. The value of the company’s stock rose sharply, from Rs10.90 billion on Monday to Rs34.82 billion today. F.Nat.Equities came in third with 22.33 million shares, followed by United Bank with 20.84 million shares. Two hundred and twenty-two firms’ stock exchanged hands on Tuesday, with gains and losses of various kinds being recorded for one hundred and twenty-five of them and no changes for another.