IT exports increase by 39.26pc in 4 months

The Information Technology (IT) related exports have witnessed a 39.26 percent growth in the first four months of the current financial year. The official of the IT ministry said, “IT and Telecom, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services for the period July-October Financial Year 2021-22 have surged to the US $830 million at a growth rate of 39.26pc in comparison to the $596 million during July-October FY 2020-21.” He said that the net exports for the period July-October FY2021-22 were $630 million which was 75.9pc of $830 million in exports. Last year, for the same period the net exports were $423 million which was 70.97pc of $596 million in exports. He expressed the hope that by December 2022, IT exports would exceed the target of 3.5 billion dollars.













