Fit-again Shakib returns to Bangladesh Test squad

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan is fit and will return to the Bangladesh squad for the second Test against Pakistan in Dhaka next week, his side said Tuesday. A hamstring injury against the West Indies last month prematurely ended Shakib’s time at the T20 World Cup, and he missed November’s three-match short format series against Pakistan. He was included in the squad for the first Test, which ended with a thumping eight-wicket victory for Pakistan on Tuesday, but was subsequently ruled out. Without key spinner Shakib, Taijul Islam staged a lone and losing battle for Bangladesh despite his 7-116 to help the hosts to a first innings lead of 44. Bangladesh also included pace bowler Taskin Ahmed, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury. Batsman Mohammad Naim, who has played 32 T20Is and two one-day internationals, received his maiden Test call-up. The second Test will be played at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from December 4-8.













