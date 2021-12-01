Lance Klusener not to continue as Afghanistan head coach

CAPE TOWN: Lance Klusener has decided not to continue as the head coach of Afghanistan. The former South Africa allrounder, who was appointed in the role in September 2019, will not extend his contract, which expires on December 31, 2021. “Having spent two years with the team, I will take away some memorable moments with me,” he said in a press statement on Tuesday. “As I walk away from Afghanistan cricket team and its cricketing structure, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career and opportunities it brings.” While they hardly played any cricket in 2020 due to Covid-19, Afghanistan performed fairly well under Klusener, winning one out of the three Tests, three out of the six ODIs and nine out of 14 T20Is. During his first series as the coach, Afghanistan beat West Indies 2-1 in the T20I series in India. They also beat Ireland 3-0 in the ODIs and 2-1 in the T20I series earlier this year. In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, they crashed out of the group stage after winning just two out of the five matches.













