Top seeds score victories in 6th HTR Tennis Tournament

LAHORE: The 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Tournament generated considerable tennis playing activity at the hard courts of Lahore Gymkhana and the notable ones were successful in prevailing over their tender foot opponents and intently made headway to the next round on Tuesday. Luminosity and sparkle was added to the occasion by the presence of Aisamul Haq Qureshi, the country’s top player who has led Pakistan’s Davis Cup campaigns and in doubles events in Australian Open, Wimbledon, French Open and US Open. Tennis enthusiasts were all there to feel his game strengths. A remarkable attribute that was noticeable was his focus and know how about how to get out of trouble at the same time remaining consistent. Ahmed Kamal and Hamid Israr felt vanquished and overpowered against Aisam and partner Aqeel Khan, another accomplished one of the national tennis scene.

Even though one sided, the men’s singles matches produced potent and forceful hitting and while Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq, Muzzamil Murtuza, Semi Zeb, Ahmed Chaudhary and Mudassar Murtaza hastened through their games with adroitness and dexterity, a few matches did go the full stretch. Ijaz Khan found the going tough against Asadullah and needed a tenacious effort to surface as the winner. He finally beat Asad with scores of 6-2, 2-6 and 7-5. A good match that kept the audience on their feet. Another contest between Mahatir Muhammad and Hasheesh Kumar was ferociously fought out and success was acquired by Mahatir after a resolute effort. As for the contest between Ahmed Babar and Waqas Malik the flow of the game was even keeled but Babar achieved subjugation of his opponent by authoritative play in the third game, final scores being 6-7, 7-5 and 6-3 in Ahmed’s favor.

Boys under 18 years had an exceptional outing at the Gymkhana Tennis Courts and at least three boys Ahmed Nael Qureshi, Hassan Ali and Faizan Fayyaz made a huge impact by winning their matches with assurance of calibre loaded young ones. The third round matches on Wednesday (today) will be spirited ones at the same venue.